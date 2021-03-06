Divers from four schools come together to sing National Anthem

MANDAN, N.D. – High school sports can build some strong lifelong friendships, even with the athletes you compete against.

That bond was evident at state diving in Mandan Saturday morning.

To kick off the competition, five divers from four different high schools joined together to sing the National Anthem.

Jaron Coombs and Cody Kranz from Minot High, Kaden Schmidt of Jamestown, Dawson Wilson from Dickinson and Bennett Vatnsdal of Bismarck High were visiting last week at WDA and discovered they’re all singers. In fact, all five are tenors.

So, they coordinated with the Mandan coach and athletic director to make the performance happen.

The boys practiced only once, and that was just minutes before their performance. Two of the divers didn’t even tell their parents what they were up to.

