Bar exam passage rate increases for North Dakota law students

Bar Exam
Bar Exam(WCJB)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has delayed the job search for many students who need to sit for exams to enter their profession. But, according to UND School of Law, 2020 was a good year to take the bar as their passage rate increased.

Officials also said the bar and the legal profession in general could be seeing changes.

“The Bar Examiners have recently announced a commitment to completely overhauling the bar exam within the next five years and making it more practice oriented,” said director of bar passage and Academic Success at UND School of Law Kirsten Dauphinais

Dauphinais added that, like the medical field, she doesn’t see law becoming fully remote, but remote options may make the legal field more accessible.

For those in North Dakota, the February bar results are expected to be released in April.

