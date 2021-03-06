Advertisement

A song of unity

National Anthem
National Anthem(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It has been quite busy and stressful at the North Dakota State Capitol recently.

At a time when things seem most divisive, we need something to bring everyone together.

Sometimes it can be as simple as a song.

On a brisk Friday morning, just as the sun appeared, a blanket of fog covered the Capitol grounds.

You can barely see the top of the building, but you can see Colleen Reinhardt leading an unlikely chorus.

“The very first time I drove up in here, I was just saddened by everything going on. And what can I do? And this is something I can do. I can sing the National Anthem,” said Reinhardt.

Reinhardt travels the state singing the anthem.

She has a microphone, but she didn’t need it, because a group of lawmakers as well as the governor joined the choir early Friday morning.

“It means the world to me. This is our country, America, everything it stands for, everything I believe in. I served in the military, and it just touches my heart to see so many people singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner” early in the morning,” said Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck.

All were welcome. Young and old. Democrat and Republican. Singers and those who needed some back-up vocals.

“I was in choir in Arthur, but there were no auditions required. Let’s put it that way. I was better in band than I was in choir, we’ll stick with that,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

Sometimes we all just need to get together and sing Kumbaya.

Or maybe something more fitting.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
ND lawmakers expel representative who allegedly harassed capitol lawyers
North Dakota Legislature
Simons House trial stumbles out of the gate
Two killed in head-on crash near Anamoose
semi hauling hay bales hit a traffic light
Semi truck hauling hay hits traffic light on Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Bananas
Eligibility requirements for SNAP expanded for college student amid pandemic
Figure skating
Figure skating slowed down from COVID-19
Girls Basketball consolation bracket
Honkers, Cardinals advance to 5th place game in Girls B consolation bracket
LEGO League State Championship Tournament
Minot students headed to FIRST LEGO League State Championship Tournament