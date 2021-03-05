Uncertainty on DAPL makes it difficult for the state to plan ahead

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The oil in the Dakota Access Pipeline is still flowing, for now, but its fate is in question with a hearing scheduled in about a month that could halt its operation.

The decision on whether Dakota Access Pipeline will be allowed to keep operating has been pushed back to April 9.

Without certainty on what’s ahead, it’s difficult for the state to plan the budget.

“Bad timing. They’re trying to make your job almost impossible. It’s a Biden Department of Justice that’s going to appear in front of Judge Boasberg, not the prior Department of Justice,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

With President Biden’s appointees making the decision, his prior executive orders show they’re more likely to shut the pipeline down during the environmental review, which Helms said would cost the state $595,000 a day in extraction and production taxes.

