Advertisement

Uncertainty on DAPL makes it difficult for the state to plan ahead

Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Access Pipeline(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The oil in the Dakota Access Pipeline is still flowing, for now, but its fate is in question with a hearing scheduled in about a month that could halt its operation.

The decision on whether Dakota Access Pipeline will be allowed to keep operating has been pushed back to April 9.

Without certainty on what’s ahead, it’s difficult for the state to plan the budget.

“Bad timing. They’re trying to make your job almost impossible. It’s a Biden Department of Justice that’s going to appear in front of Judge Boasberg, not the prior Department of Justice,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

With President Biden’s appointees making the decision, his prior executive orders show they’re more likely to shut the pipeline down during the environmental review, which Helms said would cost the state $595,000 a day in extraction and production taxes.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
ND lawmakers expel representative who allegedly harassed capitol lawyers
North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
North Dakota Legislature
Simons House trial stumbles out of the gate
semi hauling hay bales hit a traffic light
Semi truck hauling hay hits traffic light on Memorial Bridge
Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation
Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation

Latest News

Bismarck Power Lines
North Dakota’s electricity reliability is being threatened, according to lawmakers and coal industry leaders
NDSF 2021 Concert Lineup
NDSF 2021 Concert Lineup
Spring Style
Spring Style
Aquatic Therapy
NDTKids RedDoor 3/5/2021