Two killed in head-on crash near Anamoose

ANAMOOSE, N.D. - Two people from Martin, N.D., were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 52 Thursday night near Anamoose, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said a 29-year-old man from Harvey was headed northwest on Highway 52 toward Anamoose just before 7:30 p.m., when he entered the opposite lane to pass a semi on a two-lane highway.

Investigators said he collided head-on with a vehicle while trying to pass the semi.

The two people in the southbound vehicle, a 49-year-old woman and 55-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound driver was taken to Trinity Hospital for injuries. The victims’ names are being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.