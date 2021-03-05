Advertisement

Two killed in head-on crash near Anamoose

(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOOSE, N.D. - Two people from Martin, N.D., were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 52 Thursday night near Anamoose, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said a 29-year-old man from Harvey was headed northwest on Highway 52 toward Anamoose just before 7:30 p.m., when he entered the opposite lane to pass a semi on a two-lane highway.

Investigators said he collided head-on with a vehicle while trying to pass the semi.

The two people in the southbound vehicle, a 49-year-old woman and 55-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound driver was taken to Trinity Hospital for injuries. The victims’ names are being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
ND lawmakers expel representative who allegedly harassed capitol lawyers
North Dakota Legislature
Simons House trial stumbles out of the gate
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.1% rate; 119 positive; 0 deaths; 11.0% 2x vaccinated
Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation
Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation
Dr. Seuss books
Minot Public Library addresses Dr. Seuss books controversy

Latest News

North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
Girls Class B basketball
Central Cass, Carrington take late games on girls Class B’s first day
Dr. Seuss painting
Dr. Seuss Books to remain at Williston Library; Director promotes diversity, personal choice
MAYSA IMPACT
MAYSA IMPACT