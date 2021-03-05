Advertisement

Semi truck hauling hay hits traffic light on Memorial Bridge

semi hauling hay bales hit a traffic light
semi hauling hay bales hit a traffic light(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Memorial Highway Bridge was closed down for approximately three hours Wednesday afternoon, after a semi hauling hay bales hit a traffic light.

Lt.  Steven Johnson says NDHP did not catch the vehicle and does not have any leads into the investigation. The driver is unknown.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation made repairs to traffic light.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation
Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson,
Rep. Simons releases statement night before lawmakers begin censure process
Morgan Tanner
Williston man arrested for possession, promotion of child porn
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
Process of expulsion for Rep. Luke Simons
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.3% rate; 111 positive; 1 death; 10.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Minot Library
Minot Public Library welcomes teens back for in-person programs
KMOT Ag Expo
KMOT Ag Expo vendors glad to be back despite COVID delay
Mark Rodgers in court
Not guilty plea to murder charge in teen’s overdose death in Minot
virtual play
Full STEAM Ahead Minot students featured in virtual play