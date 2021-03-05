Semi truck hauling hay hits traffic light on Memorial Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Memorial Highway Bridge was closed down for approximately three hours Wednesday afternoon, after a semi hauling hay bales hit a traffic light.

Lt. Steven Johnson says NDHP did not catch the vehicle and does not have any leads into the investigation. The driver is unknown.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation made repairs to traffic light.

