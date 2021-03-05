Advertisement

Second round of hospitality grants to open next week

Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant Plus
Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant Plus(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced that the second round of aid geared towards the hospitality sector will begin accepting applications next week.

According to the department, $20 million in grant funds are available in the second round of The Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant Plus. Applications open March 9 at 10 a.m. CST, and close April 1. Eligible facilities may apply for up to $40,000. Grant recipients are required to comply with ND Smart Restart protocols.

According to the department, recipients of the first round of HERG PLUS funds may be eligible for a second time if they did not receive the full amount.

You can find the application online here.

