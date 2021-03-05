North Dakota’s electricity reliability is being threatened, according to lawmakers and coal industry leaders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The loss of power in Texas last month due to unusual winter weather resulted in rolling blackouts extending all the way up to North Dakota.

Now energy leaders and lawmakers are pushing for diverse energy options to ensure North Dakota doesn’t experience a similar incident.

More than 60% of our state’s electricity is derived from coal, according to a resolution brought forth by a group of lawmakers.

The lawmakers are calling on the federal government to stop making regulations on the lignite industry that threaten the state’s electric power and to, instead, work with North Dakota

“For the past six weeks under the current administration through executive orders targeting the fossil fuel industry, it appears that they’re poised to resume the war on coal,” said Jonathan Fortner with the Lignite Energy Council.

Fortner added the state’s lignite industry is already heavily regulated and includes many environmentally sound projects to offset coal plants.

The resolution is going to the North Dakota Senate for a vote with a recommendation to pass it.

