Advertisement

NDSF 2021 Concert Lineup

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Unfortunately, we didn’t have a State Fair last year because of COVID-19 restrictions and that’s why everyone’s so excited about today’s announcements of the Grandstand performers and musical acts coming to Minot for this year’s event.

Fair General Manager Renae Korslien is with us this morning to lay out who will be performing at this year’s fair and everything else we need to know about the July event.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
ND lawmakers expel representative who allegedly harassed capitol lawyers
North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
North Dakota Legislature
Simons House trial stumbles out of the gate
semi hauling hay bales hit a traffic light
Semi truck hauling hay hits traffic light on Memorial Bridge
Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation
Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation

Latest News

Bismarck Power Lines
North Dakota’s electricity reliability is being threatened, according to lawmakers and coal industry leaders
Dakota Access Pipeline
Uncertainty on DAPL makes it difficult for the state to plan ahead
Spring Style
Spring Style
Aquatic Therapy
NDTKids RedDoor 3/5/2021