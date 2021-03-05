NDSF 2021 Concert Lineup

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Unfortunately, we didn’t have a State Fair last year because of COVID-19 restrictions and that’s why everyone’s so excited about today’s announcements of the Grandstand performers and musical acts coming to Minot for this year’s event.

Fair General Manager Renae Korslien is with us this morning to lay out who will be performing at this year’s fair and everything else we need to know about the July event.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.