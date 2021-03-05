Advertisement

Minot Public Library welcomes teens back for in-person programs

Minot Library
Minot Library(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public Library recently announced that they will welcome teens back to participate in in-person programs for the first time since last August.

Before the restrictions on teen programs, Claire Keely said she would visit the Minot Public Library regularly.

“Like four or five times a week,” said the Erik Ramstad Middle School student.

She and her sister Noel said it gave them an opportunity to do activities with each other and to and meet new people.

“I get to spend time with my family and my friends,” said Bel Air Elementary student Noel Keeley.

For the first time in eight months, the library lifted restrictions on in-person programming and invited teens back to make magnetic Tetris pieces.

“We went to digital with some “take and makes” and digital stuff, and I think that’s been popular, but I really missed the kids, and I think they’ve missed coming to the library so I’m very glad to bring back some in-person things,” said Teen Librarian Pam Carswell.

Those who participated said they are excited to be back.

“It’s great because now I’m able to do more activities meet people,” said Claire Keeley.

Masks were required at the event and hand sanitizer was also available for students.

The next event will be 3D printing soap dishes and will be held on March 9.

