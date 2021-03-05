Advertisement

Minot Fire Department responds to clothing dryer fire

Minot Fire Department
Minot Fire Department(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Fire Department responded to a clothes dryer at a Southeast Minot home Thursday evening.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the basement. They were able to quickly enter and extinguish the fire.

Fire damage was limited only to the appliance, and reports say it was caused by mechanical issues. Residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to exit safely.

