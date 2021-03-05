Advertisement

KMOT Ag Expo vendors glad to be back despite COVID delay

KMOT Ag Expo
KMOT Ag Expo(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The KMOT Ag Expo is celebrating its 50th year even after having to adapt during COVID-19.

Organizers said a date change was in order after monitoring coronavirus numbers in the area.

The expo gives vendors a chance to answer questions directly and gives customers a change to get a real feel for the equipment.

Long-time vendors said after a year of having to cancel events and switch to online selling they are glad to be back in person and were glad to adjust to the new event date.

“This year we’re all excited to get 2021 started off.  It’s great to be at the Ag Expo again, different month but by having that different month little bit warmer weather so it’s beautiful outside,” said Steven Pranke, Butler Machinery representative.

Organizers said the show will return to its regular schedule on Jan. 26-28, 2022.

