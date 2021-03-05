House passes rule to lift mask mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State House put the entire legislature on track to lift its self-imposed mask mandate.

Lawmakers have been under a mask mandate in the chambers, committee rooms and hallways for the entire session, but patience and compliance are waning.

If also passed by the Senate, lawmakers would no longer be required to wear masks in the chambers.

However, guests will still be required to wear them while visiting.

