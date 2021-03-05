Grafton, Wilton-Wing advance in early games on first day of Girls Class B

MINOT, N.D. – The Thursday afternoon session of the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament at the Minot State Dome saw one seeded team advance, while the other suffered its first loss of the season.

No. 2 Grafton defeated the unseeded Glenburn Panthers, 65-33, after pulling away following a defensive opening quarter, notching a state win for Region 2.

No. 3 Kenmare came into the tournament with a 24-0 record, but fell to the unseeded Wilton-Wing Miners, 47-40, setting up an all-Region 6 consolation match-up with Glenburn Friday at 12 p.m. The Honkers won their regular-season contest over the Panthers in Glenburn, 48-47, on Jan. 30.

The Spoilers and Miners will battle for a spot in the State Championship Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The night session will pit #1 Central Cass against Hettinger-Scranton at 6:30 p.m., with #4 Carrington vs. #5 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich to follow at 9 p.m.

