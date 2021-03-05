First District Health Unit opens COVID vaccines to Priority Group 1C

MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit is the next public healthcare provider in North Dakota to open COVID-19 vaccinations to those who fall in Priority Group 1C, the provider announced Friday.

Those who fall under this group include:

· National Guard, not previously covered

· Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers)

· Public safety answering points (911)

· Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine

· Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A

· Free standing clinical laundries

· Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share

· Persons age 18 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions (see conditions listed below)

· Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated

· Information Technology

· All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

The provider also continues to vaccinate those in Phases 1A and 1B, which includes school personnel, childcare workers and anyone 65 and older.

Vaccines are administered by appointment only. Those who are eligible who wish to schedule an appointment can do so at the provider’s appointment link, or you can call 701-852-1376.

First District Health Unit services patients in seven counties in North Central North Dakota—Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, McLean, Renville, Sheridan, and Ward.

Earlier Friday, Custer Health and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health announced a similar move to expanding vaccines to those in Priority Group 1C.

Qualifying high risk medical conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic lung disease, including COPD

Serious heart conditions e.g. heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies (also known as heart muscle disease)

Obesity with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more

Diabetes

Chronic kidney disease

Conditions that cause you to be immunocompromised

e.g. HIV infection or those with weakened immune systems due to other illnesses or medication

This group should be aware of the potential for reduced immune response to the vaccine and currently limited safety data of vaccine in this population

Sickle cell disease

Pregnancy

Smoking or history of smoking

Down Syndrome

