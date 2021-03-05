Advertisement

Dr. Seuss Books to remain at Williston Library; Director promotes diversity, personal choice

Dr. Seuss painting
Dr. Seuss painting(KFYR)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite some backlash and calls nationwide to remove some of his works, the Williston Community Library will keep all Dr. Seuss books on the shelves.

The library director says books are challenged on a daily basis, and while they support diversity, they will give parents and children the choice to check them out or not.

“We’re not about censorship at the library, we’re about inclusivity and diversity. We want to have something for everybody with everybody in it but what we are not about is censorship,” said Library Director Andrea Placher.

Many schools and libraries including Williston’s used to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2, but within the last few years they’ve transitioned to “Read Across America Day,” which allows for a more diverse scope on literature. Placher says this was well before any controversy involving the author.

