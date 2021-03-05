Digital billboards honor local heroes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Digital ‘Wall of Honor’ billboards are appearing around the city and feature North Dakotans who have served in the Armed Forces or as First Responders. An unveiling of one of these billboards occurred today at the North Dakota State Capitol.

The billboards rotate through images of North Dakotan heroes and send a message of support.

“People look at them and say: ‘Hey there’s so and so.’ They didn’t know someone was in the service, so we bring recognition to those people who serve so they don’t become forgotten,” said Legislative Representative Mike Brandenberg.

The organization is beginning to grow.

“It was started by a Vietnam veteran, and of course when they came home back in the day they were not well received. Today we want to change all that by honoring all who serve,” said Wall of Honor Veteran’s Laison Officer Dennis Beck.

Those celebrated at the State Capitol Thursday include 27 current lawmakers who have served in the military or as First Responders. Many of them say the billboards add a personal touch to honoring those that serve our country.

“It takes all the veterans who are lumped together, as in you’re a veteran or you’re a first responder or a you’re policeman, and it personalizes it. It gets down to the individual,” said Major General Michael Haugen.

Wall of Honor officials said the community response has been overwhelmingly positive.

More than thirty locations around North Dakota now feature ‘Walls of Honor.’

The Walls of Honor organization hopes to reach 100 locations by the end of the year and is accepting new submissions on the Walls of Honor website.

