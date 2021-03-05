Advertisement

Commission hears public input regarding potential Belfield PD disband

Belfield Police Department
Belfield Police Department(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFIELD, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday night the City of Belfield held a public hearing regarding the disbanding of their police department and merger with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The meeting began with heated testimony from residents, but eventually a resolution was reached when current Police Chief Steve Byrne said he was on the verge of a burnout.

“We’ve a right to have a police man in our city, going to our school, raising their family in our community,” said a resident.

Byrne has been serving the community as the lone officer for nearly two years.

“They don’t realize how hard it is to hire good employees, especially in law enforcement, there are so many things that I wasn’t aware of, too,” said Mross.

With difficulty hiring qualified officers and working Byrne to extreme hours, the idea of a county collaboration came to the forefront.

“Our only option is to move forward with Stark County and see if we could come to a good contract agreement with them,” said Mross

Many who attended the meeting said Byrne is essential to the community.

“That’s what is important to our small towns, we like the repour of having our cop and being involved in our environment,” said a resident.

“We want to keep doing that stuff, we want to be a part of this community we want to be involved,” said Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office intends on employing Byrne as a deputy.

“My goal is to be able to serve a little bit of a larger area, not forget about where I came from and still be able to serve this community,” said Byrne.

The proposed contract with the Sheriff’s Office is three years long and starts at $215,000 and goes up by $5,000 every year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
ND lawmakers expel representative who allegedly harassed capitol lawyers
North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair releases 2021 music lineup
North Dakota Legislature
Simons House trial stumbles out of the gate
semi hauling hay bales hit a traffic light
Semi truck hauling hay hits traffic light on Memorial Bridge
Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation
Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation

Latest News

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May; does ND have the vaccine infrastructure to accommodate that?
BBPH Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
BBPH Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics to Phase 1C
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 1.9% rate; 95 positive; 0 deaths; 11.2% 2x vaccinated
Pictured is the Iditarod Willow Restart in 2019. The 49th Iditarod race will look different...
Iditarod 2021: How to watch