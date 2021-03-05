Commission hears public input regarding potential Belfield PD disband

BELFIELD, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday night the City of Belfield held a public hearing regarding the disbanding of their police department and merger with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The meeting began with heated testimony from residents, but eventually a resolution was reached when current Police Chief Steve Byrne said he was on the verge of a burnout.

“We’ve a right to have a police man in our city, going to our school, raising their family in our community,” said a resident.

Byrne has been serving the community as the lone officer for nearly two years.

“They don’t realize how hard it is to hire good employees, especially in law enforcement, there are so many things that I wasn’t aware of, too,” said Mross.

With difficulty hiring qualified officers and working Byrne to extreme hours, the idea of a county collaboration came to the forefront.

“Our only option is to move forward with Stark County and see if we could come to a good contract agreement with them,” said Mross

Many who attended the meeting said Byrne is essential to the community.

“That’s what is important to our small towns, we like the repour of having our cop and being involved in our environment,” said a resident.

“We want to keep doing that stuff, we want to be a part of this community we want to be involved,” said Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office intends on employing Byrne as a deputy.

“My goal is to be able to serve a little bit of a larger area, not forget about where I came from and still be able to serve this community,” said Byrne.

The proposed contract with the Sheriff’s Office is three years long and starts at $215,000 and goes up by $5,000 every year.

