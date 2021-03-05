City and Sanford excited to bring new healthcare facilities to Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday, the City of Williston and Sanford announced a private-public partnership to build a new $150 million Clinic and Hospital facility at Williston Square. The venture has been 2 years in the works.

The new Sanford project all started when a Health Survey was sent out by the city 2 years ago and a majority responded wanting improved healthcare.

“I had a healthcare needs assessment done, we had over 1,000 to that of what people need, what they want, and from that we took the next step,” says Williston Mayor Howard Klug.

Mike Labeau, The President and CEO of Sanford Bismarck says he’s looking forward to serving the medical needs of people of Northwestern North Dakota with the new facilities.

“We’re excited to have been invited to the community and we can’t wait to be a part of it,” he says.

The Clinic will be paid for by Sanford, while the hospital will be financed by the city, similar to how XWA was built.

“Where the money is going to come from is bonding agreements, just like a lot of things.”

Sanford and Williston officials hope to have construction beginning either this fall or next spring. Williston residents could see the clinic as soon as 2024.

