Central Cass, Carrington take late games on girls Class B’s first day

MINOT, N.D. – The Thursday night session of the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament from the Minot State Dome solidified the final four teams that will fight for a State Championship.

No. 1 Central Cass held serve as the top seed, dispatching the Hettinger-Scranton Nighthawks, 58-43.

The last quarterfinal of opening day pitted No. 4. Carrington against No. 5 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich. Carrington came out on top, 45-39, setting up a semifinal match-up with Central Cass.

Friday’s Schedule:

State Consolations

12 p.m. Glenburn vs. No. 3 Kenmare

2:30 p.m. Hettinger-Scranton vs. No. 5 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

State Semifinals

6:30 p.m. No. 2 Grafton vs. Wilton-Wing

9 p.m. No. 1 Central Cass vs. No. 4 Carrington

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.