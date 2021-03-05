Advertisement

Burleigh County stiches new patches to departments uniforms

By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The year 2021 has brought new things to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, including a new patch of honor the deputies will wear on their shoulder.

A six-person committee created several drawings and drafts before selecting the new patch and presenting it to the entire department staff.

The new patch includes the works “To Serve/ To Protect’, which is the departments mission and value statement. The established date of the Sheriff’s Department, 1873 and a thin outline of Burleigh County itself are also in the patch.

In the center of the badge is a five point star to represent North Dakota’s sunrises and sunsets.

“We wanted something that stands out and for people to notice. When you’re in group of other officers, you can ‘oh, they’re with Burleigh County because of the particular shape and color,” said Tim Rollins, a committee member and corrections officer for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s department.

The department began implementing the patches in February.

The process to add the patch to all uniforms will take up to two and a half years.

