Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May; does ND have the vaccine infrastructure to accommodate that?

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the country is on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in American by the end of May, but does North Dakota have the infrastructure to handle all of the doses it needs for our state?

According to the North Dakota Department of Health Immunization Director Molly Howell, the answer is yes.

Howell says state providers can give 60,000 doses per week and there is additional infrastructure that could add another 7,500 doses per day.

“We haven’t even used any of our national guard friends that have helped during our response and then, as a last resort, if we needed to, we could reach out to FEMA for assistance,” said Howell.

Howell says Health Department leaders feel there are enough resources to keep up with vaccinations if that many doses come our way.

