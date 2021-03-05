Advertisement

BBPH Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics to Phase 1C

By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Custer Health and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health say vaccines are now available to anyone listed in Phase 1C of the priority list.

Those listed in 1C include anyone ages 16 to 64 with one underlying health condition, as well as public transit workers, grocery store workers, and transit workers.

Phase 1C encompasses roughly 165,000 North Dakota residents.

Custer Health says once this phase is complete, vaccines will be made available to the general public.

You can register for a vaccine online at www.ndvax.org or www.surveymonkey.com/r/VKWKDGZ to schedule an appointment.

