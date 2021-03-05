Advertisement

Ag Commissioner raises industry concerns as KMOT Ag Expo wraps

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring
By John Salling and Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring spoke on the final day of the 2021 KMOT Ag Expo to bring people up to speed on what’s happening at home and abroad.

He mentioned that ongoing droughts in South America and the Black Sea area are creating a good market for North Dakota goods.

Goehring raised some concerns about some uncertainty with the change of power in Washington, D.C. as well.

“There’s things kind of up in the air, and even though there’s been funds that are dedicated and targeted for agriculture producers those funds aren’t available yet until they can work through who’s in charge, who’s distributing it, and who’s gonna be accountable for it,” said Goehring.

He added that 90% of North Dakota’s land is owned, operated or managed by farmers and ranchers.

Goehring has served as state Ag Commissioner since 2009.

