‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic planning to release ‘tell-all’ memoir

(CNN) – “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is warning everybody that he’s not holding back in his new “tell-all” memoir.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, rose to fame as the subject of the popular Netflix documentary series.

The former zoo owner wrote the memoir while serving a 22-year federal prison sentence over a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

The book, titled “Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir,” will include passages about his troubled upbringing and dangerous rivalries with other animal keepers.

Exotic said readers can expect stories about crazy antics and secrets about people he knows, saying: “Anybody that’s got bones in your closet, you better look out.”

The book is set to hit stores Nov. 9.

