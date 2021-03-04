Thursday: 2.1% rate; 119 positive; 0 deaths; 11.0% 2x vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.1% Thursday. 119 tests were positive out of 7,478. There were 0 new deaths (1,448 total). 22 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 3 ICU beds occupied. 665 cases remain active. 19.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 11.0% receiving two doses.There have been 241,102 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 1.6%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

142,513

Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

241,102

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

7,478

Total Tests from yesterday*

1,680,917

Total tests completed since the pandemic began

119

Positive Individuals from yesterday*****

58

PCR Tests

61

Antigen Tests

100,184

Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

2.11%

Daily Positivity Rate**

665

Total Active Cases

+60

Change in active cases from yesterday

60

Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****

98,071

Total recovered since the pandemic began

22

Currently hospitalized

+2

Change in hospitalizations from yesterday

0

New death(s)

1,448

Total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

No deaths to report

NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY BY COUNTY

Adams

0

Grant

0

Ransom

0

Barnes

2

Griggs

1

Renville

0

Benson

0

Hettinger

1

Richland

5

Billings

0

Kidder

0

Rolette

1

Bottineau

1

LaMoure

0

Sargent

1

Bowman

2

Logan

2

Sheridan

0

Burke

2

McHenry

1

Sioux

0

Burleigh

7

McIntosh

2

Slope

0

Cass

34

McKenzie

0

Stark

10

Cavalier

0

McLean

0

Steele

0

Dickey

1

Mercer

1

Stutsman

2

Divide

1

Morton

3

Towner

0

Dunn

1

Mountrail

1

Traill

1

Eddy

1

Nelson

0

Walsh

4

Emmons

0

Oliver

1

Ward

5

Foster

3

Pembina

0

Wells

0

Golden Valley

1

Pierce

1

Williams

12

Grand Forks

6

Ramsey

2

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

