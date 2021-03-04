Morton County issues burn ban due to dry conditions

MANDAN, ND – Morton County commissioners have declared a Fire Emergency and Burn Ban effective immediately due to dry conditions.

The declaration bans the starting of fires in an unenclosed space to include burning of leaves, grass clippings, garbage pits, construction debris, fallen trees, crop residue or hay land, sloughs and bonfires. Fires should not be started on days when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating is in the High,

Very High or Extreme category and/or a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Morton County. You can check the daily Fire Danger Rating here.

The penalty for violation of this burn ban is a Class B Misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.