Minot Public Library addresses Dr. Seuss books controversy

MINOT, N.D. – A handful of Dr. Seuss books have come under fire this week for offensive and racist imagery. This comes as the children’s author was recognized on his birthday March 2, as part of National Read Across America Day.

Your News Leader headed to the library to see their take on the issue.

Dr. Seuss’s publishing company will no longer be printing six child books from the author, including “And to Think that I saw it on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran a Zoo.”

“Stereotypes and prejudices. They are real and they are definitely in these books, they show their ages, they show perhaps hurtful or harmful prejudice especially against Asians against African Americans,” said Janet Anderson, Minot Public Library director.

While the company is no longer printing the books, that does not necessarily mean that they are being banned in schools and libraries.

“The Minot Public Library, like most libraries, we have a very strict collection development policy, most libraries in the world have this. So the only reason we would withdraw a book would be if it was outlined in that collection development policy. And at this time there is no plans or efforts,” said Anderson.

Encouraging children to branch out when reading.

“Books are mirrors to see yourself. They are windows to look out in the world and they are sliding glass doors to get you out there and to see what every person is,” said Randi Monley, children’s librarian at Minot Public Library.

A handful of other popular children’s books have also been criticized for alleged racism in recent years.

Minot Public Library does have several of the books that are no longer being published, however they will not be pulling them from their shelves.

