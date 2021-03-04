Mandan road improvements out of budget

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s 1st Street from 1st to 5th Avenue was set to get new roads, sidewalks, street lighting, and underground improvements. Preliminary engineering studies were conducted in 2020.

Although the area is overdue for reconstruction, the original plan is now unobtainable.

“I don’t know if the streets out in front of here are going to last another three or four years, there’s going to have to be some maintenance done one way or another, so if these projects don’t come together, we may have to change the scope of the project,” Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling said at the City Commission meeting Tuesday.

A grant for $2.4M was awarded in 2019 for construction, but the project is more expensive than planned.

The original estimate was for $6M, but after consulting KLJ Engineering, the real cost was discovered to be $11.5M.

The project is now being scaled back and re-budgeted for.

“We feel like we can use the lion’s share of the work,” Mandan City Planning and Engineering Director Justin Froseth says. “Some of it may be wasted, but the majority of it won’t.”

Commissioners agreed to adjust the 2021 budget in order to leave the project in a workable state.

City officials say the project is necessary and they are now seeking outside funding to finish the project.

