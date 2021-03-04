Industrial spreader at KMOT Ag Expo spreads breast cancer awareness

MINOT, N.D. – A piece of farm equipment for sale on the show floor of the KMOT Ag Expo is catching some attention.

An eye-catching pink manure spreader is out on display at the KMOT Ag Expo for a very special cause.

“What we’re asking people to do is stop by the show and check out this spreader to see how cool it does look. And at the same time, make a donation, you can get a T-shirt, one of these trinkets and we’re going to donate all of that money to these local farm families that are suffering with breast cancer,’ said North Country Mercantile and Equipment owner Layne Ankenbauer.

The North Dakota Farmers Union commissioned the spreader from Artex Manufacturing to help spread awareness of those impacted by breast cancer.

They then partnered with North Country Mercantile and Equipment to sell it.

“You see a lot of ag companies out there today doing a pink scheme and donating towards breast cancer. We just thought we would do a pink manure spreader since we fall into the manufacturing part of the Framers Union and this is the only one out there,” said Artex sales representative Shawn Guetter.

Guetter said all the proceeds from the sale of the spreader and all the money raised during the expo will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

A one-of-a-kind spreader, making a difference in the community.

You can see the spreader for yourself and make a donation at the North Country Mercantile stand at the Ag Expo until Friday.

Anyone interested in purchasing the spreader can contact NCME here.

Or contact an Artex representative online here.

