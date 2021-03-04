Advertisement

Grass fire in Morton County, neighbors say dozens of acres burned

Morton County grass fire
Morton County grass fire(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A grass fire burned two yards in Morton County Wednesday afternoon.

New Salem Fire and Mandan Rural Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of County Road 139 around 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors Brent Vigen and Cheydan Gordon said they saw the fire and called 911.

Vigen and Gordon estimate the fire burned about 20 to 50 acres.

“We called the fire department and then I guess we ran over to the neighbors and told them that the fire is burning near their house and stuff like this. [The fire] took off pretty fast and pretty hard,” said Vigen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

