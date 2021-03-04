Exhibitors travel from near and far for this year’s KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. – The 2021 KMOT Ag Expo kicked off Wednesday at the State Fair Event Center.

Vendors came from all over to participate in the expo after many other shows were canceled or heavily restricted due to COVID.

Each year, more than 350 exhibitors make their way to Minot for the KMOT Ag Expo, some traveling just a few hours from home.

“Glenwood, Minnesota,” said Bradley Dandurand, The Jug Waterer National Sales Manager.

Others made an international trip.

“I came from Canada actually,” said Chris Hendrickson, Applied Machine Vision Technologies Regional Sales Technician.

Dandurand had not attended the expo in years, but after the pandemic slowed attendance at other shows, a friend suggested he give it another shot, and he said he’s glad he did.

“Some of the shows earlier in the year were slow, but I think some of the restrictions are letting up now, and more and more people are coming out to the shows,” said Dandurand.

Hendrickson said their company brings their Optical Color Sorter to the show annually, and each year the machine advances in technology.

“It finds the center of mass for each particular material passing through, and if it’s deemed to be a bad material, it ejects it with a small blast of air,” said Hendrickson.

Dandurand who sells both Champion tow ropes and cattle waters from the Bakko Industry line also has an innovative product.

He said their cattle waters are the only ones in the industry that put a feed trap in between the drinking bowl and the water reservoir so the water is always fresh and clean.

“They don’t freeze up on you. In the wintertime, your animals also have the freshest, cleanest water they can get,” said Dandurand.

Both men say they are glad the pandemic eased enough for the event to go on.

“In the context of COVID and everything going on it’s nice to be able to meet people face to face,” said Hendrickson.

The KMOT ag Expo continues through Friday, March 5.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. Friday.

