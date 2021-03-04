Advertisement

Custer Health, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health open vaccine clinic to all in Phase 1B priority group

By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Custer Health and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health are opening vaccine clinic availability to all people listed in the Phase 1B priority group.

That group includes preschool and kindergarten through 12th grade teachers, childcare workers, and anyone over 65 with one underlying condition, or anyone 16 or over with two underlying conditions.

Custer Health says it opened up the clinic to teachers this week because they needed to use up the vaccine allocation for the week.

“If people aren’t able to do it this week they can definitely sign up for our future clinics, and that goes for all of the priority groups that we’ve gone through right now. So, just because we’re in the last three priority groups doesn’t mean that we won’t vaccinate people in the earlier priority groups. We’re open to all of them,” said Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada.

Those wanting to be vaccinated should go to: Custer Health

For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the NDDoH public health hotline at 1-866-207-2880 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Monday through Saturday.

