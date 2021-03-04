Advertisement

Changing the concert age

Concert
Concert(AP)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here’s one that will lift your spirits.

Lawmakers passed HB 1284 that would allow anyone under the age of 21 to attend an event where alcohol is sold.

Current law says anyone under 21 can’t enter an area permitted to sell alcohol.

“To be absolutely clear, this does not authorize the consumption or possession of alcohol by persons under 21. It’s just to be able to take the kids under 21 to that Barry Manilow concert where they’re serving alcohol,” Rep. Mary Adams, D-Grand Forks, said.

Barry Manilow hasn’t performed in North Dakota since 1997, according to Setlist.

Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson,
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
