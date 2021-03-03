Williston man arrested for possession, promotion of child porn

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston man faces multiple child pornography charges after police report they found uploads to various apps.

Morgan Tanner was charged on March 2 with two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and three counts of possession of child pornography; Class A and C felonies respectively.

Tanner was subject to a search warrant in January after a tip was received that explicit material was uploaded by usernames that belonged to him according to an affidavit.

Later analysis by law enforcement showed that Tanner had uploaded two videos that involved acts of child sexual abuse.

Police say they also found a dropbox account on his phone that contained pornographic material organized by age ranges.

Tanner is currently being held at the Williams County Correctional Center. A preliminary hearing is set for March 31st.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.