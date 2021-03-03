Advertisement

Watch: Bear on run in California neighborhood

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A bear was perusing a Southern California neighborhood into the early hours of Wednesday morning when authorities broke up the party.

Video shows the burly omnivore making its way through yards and running down sidewalks.

Los Angeles County Animal Control officers were called in but couldn’t corner the bear even with the help of multiple trucks and a helicopter overhead.

Bear sightings aren’t unusual in the region.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck
Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 2.3% rate; 106 positive; 2 deaths; 10.3% 2x vaccinated
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Macaron man
Macaron Man: Bismarck college student starts business during pandemic
Sanford Williston concept
Sanford Health signs letter of intent for Williston

Latest News

Morgan Tanner
Williston Man Arrested For Possession and Promotion of Child Porn
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
Cash dividends offered to Farm Credit Services loan customers to counter challenging 2020