Voucher program for substance use treatment making its way through legislature

MINOT, N.D. – A voucher program aimed at increasing access to substance use treatment services could be receiving a boost in funding from the North Dakota legislature.

“We have such a lack of services in some parts of the state. We need to address the issue,” said Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby.

An estimated 8.9% of adults in the state had a Substance Use Disorder within the past year according to the state Behavioral Health Division.

Many of these cases are in rural areas of North Dakota, where neighbors can be spaced out for miles and so can much-needed programming that addresses addiction.

“The Substance Use Disorder Voucher allowed individuals instead of having to go on a waiting list or not being able to get immediate service, they could instead take the voucher and receive service from a private provider,” said Pam Sagness, NDDHS Behavioral Health Division Director.

Sagness said the program had to stop taking new clients after they ran out of funding last July.

“Unfortunately, the $8 million ran out. It lasted about one year into the two years,” said Nelson.

In late February, lawmakers passed HB 1012 which appropriated nearly $4.5 billion to North Dakota’s Department of Human Services.

It also increased the voucher program from $8 million to $12 million, along with a proposed incentive for treatment facilities to branch out.

“There was $3 million appropriated for grants to develop new programs in underserved areas,” said Sagness.

Treatment centers that do take advantage of the program must maintain it for five years.

The bill is headed to the North Dakota Senate to be voted on.

Until the bill passes the Senate no one may apply to the voucher program, but they are able to continue helping anyone already on it.

Leadership with Behavioral Health said they were able to use CARES Act funding to offer substance abuse treatment services to those in need in the meantime.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.