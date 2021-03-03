Advertisement

Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - Face masks will remain a requirement at many big businesses in Texas and Mississippi despite the mask mandate being lifted in those states.

Many big-box retailers and pharmacies including Target, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, Best Buy and Macy’s will continue to require masks for both customers and employees.

The mask rule will also stay in place at GM’s and Toyota’s manufacturing facilities.

Grocery stores like HEB and Albertson’s will require masks only for their employees. For customers, masks will be recommended.

The two states are ditching the mask requirement despite pushback from health experts and some business advocates.

