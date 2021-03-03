Advertisement

State lawmaker’s push to impose term limits on U.S. Congress members fails

(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Members of Congress in Washington, D.C. can serve as long as they wish if the electorate votes to keep them in office. But a group of North Dakota lawmakers have been hoping to change that, by instituting term limits on members of the U.S. House and Senate.

In order to impose the limits, a convention would need to be called in which two-thirds of the states would need to agree to altering the U.S. Constitution.

The resolution failed in the State House Wednesday with those against it saying the longer a Congress member serves North Dakota, the more benefits our state reaps because of their seniority.

“It’s difficult for me to argue against term limits for the legislature and then be in favor of them for members of Congress. And I won’t vote for either one of them because I believe they hurt North Dakota badly,” said Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley.

Opposers also argued term limits already exist because the voters can vote members of Congress out of office.

