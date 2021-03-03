Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation

MINOT, N.D. – A Staff Sergeant with the 5th Bomb Wing on Minot Air Force Base is facing a series of criminal charges in North Dakota District Court stemming from an undercover child sex crime investigation.

Berthold Police arrested 29-year-old Abraham Carrillo March 3.

According to the criminal affidavits, officers with the Berthold / Carpio Police Department launched an undercover operation due to reports of adults soliciting minors for sexual activity and distributing obscene images to minors online.

The affidavit indicates that an officer created a decoy profile on a dating app of a boy in Carpio who would be 15 or 16 years old.

Investigators said an account, later traced to Carrillo, contacted the “boy” in February, tried to arrange a meeting for sexual activity, and sent a sexually explicit image to the decoy upon request.

According to the affidavit, investigators also found sexually explicit images on Carrillo’s cell phone.

Prosecutors charged Carrillo with luring minors by computer – defendant 22 or older, believes victim 15-17, dissemination of obscene material, and two counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, all C felonies.

When reached for comment, Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs released the following statement to Your News Leader:

“On March 3, 2021 SSgt Abraham Carillo, 5th Bomb Wing, was arrested by Berthold Police Department for suspicion of possessing child pornography. Minot Air Force Base officials are fully cooperating with local law enforcement on this case. The case is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time. While all individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, the accused behavior is not consistent with our Air Force core values nor the standards of our culture.”

Carrillo made his initial appearance on the charges Wednesday in district court in Minot.

The judge set his bond at $5,000 cash or corporate surety, according to the Ward County Clerk of Court’s office.

Carrillo will be arraigned May 13. Each charge carries with it a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.