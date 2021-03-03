Sports Spotlight: Jilee Golus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck girls beat Jamestown in the quarterfinals of the West Region Tournament Tuesday night.

When the Demons play well, Jilee Golus is usually in the mix and Wednesday, the BHS senior in the Sports Spotlight.

For Bismarck High Demon senior guard Golus, basketball has always been in her life.

“A lot of my family members have played with a bunch of them playing in college including one who is playing in college right now. So, I guess it just kind of runs in the family,” said Golus.

As one of the two seniors on this young Demons squad, Golus knows she’s got to be a leader on and off the court.

“It has been a lot of fun and I know a lot of the girls look up to me and Mandie Picard as seniors. It is just kind of awesome to guide them into what we have been doing the past couple of years it has just been awesome to be a part of for them,” said Golus.

“She has been amazing this year and been such a great teammate to me. She always makes sure I have my head up and that I shoot and work hard. She is such a great teammate, and she has been a big part of this team,” said sophomore guard Peyton Nuemiller.

Golus provides a great spark as she can make buckets at any point in time from almost anywhere on the floor.

“She is capable of scoring points in a hurry, and you know that she is always going to compete until the end. She has been a wonderful part of this team for the past four seasons and like I said she can get hot and make three, four threes. She even made six threes in a half this year so she always has that in her back pocket that she can go off at any time,” said Bismarck Demons Head Coach Bill Shetler.

“I think a lot of it comes from my teammates getting me open and just them counting on me and having confidence in me and that brings me confidence in myself,” said Golus

This fall, Golus will trade in her basketball shoes for her track spikes to hopefully continue her running career at the next level and she says she will miss some aspects of basketball.

“It is a team sport that I really enjoy, and you form a close bound that you are almost like a family with the girls so that is my favorite part about basketball is the teammates,” said Golus.

But before Golus hangs up her basketball jersey she’s hoping that the Demons have one more trip to the state tournament in them. BHS will play number one ranked Century on Thursday in the West Region semi-finals.

