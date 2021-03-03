Process of expulsion for Rep. Luke Simons

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The foundation is being laid for the House trial of Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson. Allegations of sexual harassment came out just last week, and now members are preparing to debate and possibly send him out of the legislature.

Simons was given one week to resign from the Legislature. That week is up.

And now, the House is learning the rules on the trial for Thursday.

As he sat in the House Chamber, all eyes were on Simons, who hadn’t been in the building since allegations of sexual harassment became public.

Now, lawmakers are acting.

“This is an unprecedented process. And, we want to make sure that as we’re instituting it, it’s one that is fair but also accountable,” said House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

On Thursday afternoon, a resolution will be brought to all representatives at the same time. It calls for a censure, and could even go as far as expulsion.

As Simons was leaving his seat, Simons said this to Your News Leader: “If you get in politics, you gotta be ready. It’s gonna happen. If you wanna make a difference, this stuff’s gonna happen.”

Simons says they don’t have a procedure for him yet.

Party leadership on both sides say they do, and constituents will be happy with it.

Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said they’ll debate the issue for as long as it takes.

Which means Simons could be voted out or voted safe later the same day.

Any and all lawmakers will be allowed to weigh in, including the two legislators who have said they’ve personally been affected by Simons’ conduct.

