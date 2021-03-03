Plea agreement reached in Bismarck stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old Bismarck man signed a plea agreement Wednesday, pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault.

The plea agreement modified three attempted murder charges to the charges Marcus LaPointe pleaded guilty too.

LaPointe is sentenced to five years in prison with five years of probation.

He will get credit for 376 days served.

Bismarck Police say LaPointe stabbed two people in the arm, and attempted to stab a third in February at a residence in south Bismarck.

