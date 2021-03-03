One hurt in Ramsey County school bus rollover

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – A school bus driver suffered minor injuries when his bus rolled Wednesday morning in Ramsey County, just south of Churchs Ferry.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old driver from North Carolina was delivering a new school bus to a school in Canada, and there were no other passengers in the bus.

Investigators said the driver was headed west on Highway 2 just after 9 a.m. when he fell asleep at the wheel and veered of the roadway.

They said he overcorrected multiple times and eventually rolled several times in the north ditch.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt, and was not charged.

