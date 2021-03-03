Advertisement

North Dakota expected to receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 5

Covid Vaccine (AP)
Covid Vaccine (AP)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is expected to receive its first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 5.

Health experts say the state has been allocated 6,300 doses, which will be rolled out through pharmacies and urgent care centers to allow better accessibility.

“You cannot not compare the Janssen vaccine to the two mRNA vaccines in terms of efficacy as there has not been head-to-head clinical trials done comparing the vaccines,” North Dakota Department of Health immunization director Molly Howell.

Howell says the best vaccine to get is the first one offered to you.

