N.D. House passes another session-extension resolution

North Dakota Legislature
North Dakota Legislature(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers are continuing their push for more legislative authority.

By an overwhelming majority, the State House passed HR 3005 which would allow lawmakers to return to the Capitol for up to 20 days to discuss vetoed bills. It would also give them the power to discuss legislation during a state of emergency.

This resolution pairs with the many other bills that gives the legislature similar powers.

However, this one will need to be approved by the voters on a November ballot.

