MSA United Way to hold auction to combat financial losses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Missouri Slope Areawide United Way has been busy over the course of the pandemic, making sure the 31 nonprofits it works with are well supported.

However, staff say it has been a struggle. United Way will be holding an online auction to combat some of the financial losses it has have experienced this year.

The organization says the biggest need right now is donations. United Way is asking local businesses to help with the auction by donating goods, services or vouchers.

“It’s been sad to see some of our agencies that have had to limit staff or shut down for different times just because funding or fundraising has been so low. So, this is definitely a bigger need than it ever has been because we have more people struggling, but we also need to get more money in the door,” said Missouri Slope Areawide United Way Program Manager Sydney Trottier.

To donate to the auction, email campaign@MSAUnitedWay.org.

The auction will take place on the MSA United Way website. Bidding will start April 26 and run through April 30.

