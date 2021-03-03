Mouse River Players begin fundraising for theatre renovations

MINOT, N.D. – The Mouse River Players are reaching out to the community for help with a new renovation project intended to increase space and make the theatre a more welcoming place for patrons.

Volunteers with the Mouse River Players Community Theatre said the lobby is long overdue for a makeover.

“We did purchase the building in 2004, and the theatre area has been completely redone, but the lobby area has only had basic cosmetic things done to it,” said Board of Directors President Heather Speer.

Major renovations include relocating the bathrooms and the concession stand into the lobby and expanding the space for patrons. There are also plans to redecorate the outside of the building.

“Right now, we have a beautiful mural on the south side of the building, but the west side of the building can use a facelift or, some cosmetic surgery. And what we have planned is beautiful,” said Speer.

Supporters just kicked off a fundraiser with a goal of $350,000. The theatre has already invested $10,000 into the project.

“We decided first to invest in getting some drawings and plans of what could be. And so we reached out to Ackerman and Estvold for that, and they gave us several different ideas for different floor plans and things we could do,” said volunteer and theatre patron Cathy Haarstad.

Volunteers said the changes will still capture the essence of the theatre and continue to honor the memory of Arlene Saugstad, a longtime supporter of the local arts scene, who passed away in 2014.

“She’s been our angle of the theatre for many years and that won’t change. If you look at the plans and the drawings, I think that what we’re going to do will very much support the nostalgia of the theatre and not lose it at all,” said Haarstad.

Looking forward to changes in the future after a great 50 years’ past.

The fundraiser will go through March 1 of next year with plans to break ground in June of 2022.

You can find more information on how you can volunteer, and make a donation on the Mouse River Players website here.

