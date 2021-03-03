Macaron Man: Bismarck college student starts business during pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - - It’s been nearly a year since COVID-19 hit our area and changed just about everything.

During those earliest days of the pandemic, people were searching for things to do to stay busy and keep their minds off the unknown.

For one local college student, that meant learning to bake macarons.

He got pretty good at it. So good in fact, he started a business.

If you’re looking for RJ Tare, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find him in the kitchen mixing a up a batch of macarons.

“Macarons are these dainty French patisseries. They’re like Oreos, but fancier,” Tare explained.

These fancy little Oreos have become a bit of an obsession for Tare.

“I’ve always been passionate about macarons,” he said.

But, when things closed down because of the coronavirus, Tare couldn’t get his macaron fix. So, he learned how to make them himself.

“There were so many failures,” he recalled.

Now, he’s perfected these little sweet treats. And his passion, has become more than a hobby. Tare started a home-based business called Macaron Man.

“Every week I do a weekly rotation of two flavors,” Tare explained.

On this day, he’s making a batch of tiramisu macarons, his personal favorite.

“It’s strong coffee and creamy taste, and I just love it.”

He also loves experimenting with different flavors.

“It’s like this small treat, but it can be just diversified, and I just love the whole creative aspect of it,” Tare said.

A creative outlet that not only kept Tare busy during the longest days of the pandemic, but also inspired a tasty new business.

