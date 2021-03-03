Advertisement

Local woman celebrates National Anthem Day by singing at sunrise

National Anthem Day
National Anthem Day(Colleen Reinhardt)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. - Wednesday is National Anthem Day.

On March 3, 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a law making “The Star-Spangled Banner” the National Anthem of the United States.

To celebrate the day, Colleen Reinhardt and Alice Delzer were up early to sing the national anthem as the sun came up over Schwan Pontiac GMC in Mandan.

Reinhardt has been singing the anthem and sharing it on Facebook live for the past several months.

She had hoped to do one Facebook live a week, but some weeks she’s done as many as three performances. She estimates she’s sung at least 25 times since November.

Reinhardt has sung at flags outside the state capitol, homes and even schools.

She says it’s an easy way she can share her patriotism and lift people’s spirits.

You can join her weekly tributes on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck
Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 2.3% rate; 106 positive; 2 deaths; 10.3% 2x vaccinated
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Sanford Williston concept
Sanford Health signs letter of intent for Williston
Macaron man
Macaron Man: Bismarck college student starts business during pandemic

Latest News

day of caring
MSA United Way to hold auction to combat financial losses
Nick Nemeck, Joe Boever's cousin, testifies at a House State Affairs committee meeting March 3.
Committee advances amendment delaying Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson,
Rep. Simons releases statement night before lawmakers begin censure process
MHA Interpretive Center
Four bears Segment preserves culture in person and online