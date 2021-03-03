Local woman celebrates National Anthem Day by singing at sunrise

MANDAN, N.D. - Wednesday is National Anthem Day.

On March 3, 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a law making “The Star-Spangled Banner” the National Anthem of the United States.

To celebrate the day, Colleen Reinhardt and Alice Delzer were up early to sing the national anthem as the sun came up over Schwan Pontiac GMC in Mandan.

Reinhardt has been singing the anthem and sharing it on Facebook live for the past several months.

She had hoped to do one Facebook live a week, but some weeks she’s done as many as three performances. She estimates she’s sung at least 25 times since November.

Reinhardt has sung at flags outside the state capitol, homes and even schools.

She says it’s an easy way she can share her patriotism and lift people’s spirits.

You can join her weekly tributes on her Facebook page.

